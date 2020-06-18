South Dakota artist adorns 'Tree of Life' sculpture with blossoms from around the world

Every year, Lemmon, S.D., artist John Lopez adds something new to the sculpture garden outside his gallery on Lemmon’s Main Street.

But this year, he didn’t make that sculpture alone. He had help from hundreds of artists from around the world.

There are more than a hundred blossoms on this tree and each one has a story.

“A young couple in town made these,” explained Lopez as he points to a blossom.

Lopez knows each one. The blossoms are part of his latest sculpture, "Tree of Life."

”The pink ones I made; the ones that aren’t painted were made by other artists,” said Lopez.

Artists from right here in Lemmon, S.D., and others from the other side of the world.

“I got one from Oman, that’s in the middle east Australia, Costa Rica,” said Lopez.

Lopez put out a call on Facebook and Instagram asking artists to send him their blossoms.

“It was a fun way to interact with other artists. People sent me notes with their blossoms telling me what they were thinking when they created it,” he said.

Lopez says the story behind this tree is simple: it signifies the different stages of life.

“You might have different struggles in your life, ups and downs twists and turns, the trunk represents our struggles in our lives. Every spring there’s a blossom. The sculpture represents the hard time in the winter, and every year you look forward to the beauty of life,” Lopez explained.

Beauty captured in this tree and in these blossoms.

“It’s all about the blossoms. The cherry blossoms in DC are beautiful and I wanted a piece of that here. I don’t have to water it and don’t’ have to take care of it,” he said with a laugh.

Which means, this Tree of Life will be here for many years for many generations to enjoy.

There are hidden animals in the trunk of the tree. Lopez says if you look closely you can find an elephant, an octopus, a fish, a whale, a snake and even a man’s face. He says he didn’t plan those; they just happened as he welded the trunk together.

A Tree of Life dedication ceremony is planned for Saturday at 6 p.m. in the sculpture garden.

