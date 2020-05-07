South Central Court District forced to reschedule 2,500 cases due to COVID-19

An administrative order issued by the North Dakota Supreme Court on March 16, has suspended all jury trials and in person hearings.

Districts around the state are working to re-schedule trials and doing what they can to move hearings online.

Burleigh and Morton are two of nine counties that are represented in the South Central Court district in North Dakota.

Since the court revised its in-person hearings, the district has seen more than 2,000 cases moved to a later date, causing a back-up in the court system.

A historic number of criminal cases have been put on hold; 2,500 prosecutions are backlogged.

"We have people that are sitting in jail that need their cases tried so they can either be released or if their convicted, sentenced," said District Judge Bruce Romanick.

In Burleigh County,1,100 cases have been moved. Morton County has revised dates for 481 cases.

"The people who are in custody, we want to do their trial first. If you're free and out on a criminal case, you still want your day in court, but it might be delayed while we try to get to anyone two may be held for whatever reason," said Romanick.

In the meantime, courts are using alternatives.

"We're not bringing people into the court house, but we're trying to do as many hearings as we can. And that includes the penitentiary and the DOCR," said Romanick.

Once allowed back in the court room, procedures will have to be adjusted due to COVID-19 practices.

"You can't even put people in the jury box and still be socially distanced," said Romanick.

Jury trials account for a fourth of the moved cases, which are the most difficult to reschedule.

"We usually have two jury rooms in Burleigh County. we’re not even sure we can run them both at the same time. so that would mean only running one a week," said Romanick.

But, the court is working through challenges presented by the pandemic.

"We're going to be all hands on deck and moving forward as best as we can with the restrictions were going to face," said Romanick.

Until cases can be heard in person once again.

Judge Romanick says the court is working to resume jury trials in July.

