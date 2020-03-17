Souris Valley United Way ramping up efforts to keep kids fed amid school closures

Schools in North Dakota have been canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus leaving many children who depend on reduced or free lunch without a meal.

The Souris Valley United Way will alleviate some of that need with a food drive in addition to their existing program aimed at reducing child hunger.

Nearly 250 elementary students depend on Backpack Buddies for food over the weekend.

"It packages together six meals and enough snacks essentially to help local food insecure kids just get through the weekend," said Jalisa Tinnes, with the Souris Valley United Way.

Volunteers usually go to the school and drop off tote bags to school administrators, but now that classes have been cancelled, they will personally get to hand them to students in the program.

Volunteers from real estate company Brokers 12 will be stationed at seven different schools from 2 to 3 this Friday to get students the meals they need.

"With the virus happening and schools being canceled they just wanted to make sure that that was still being provided," said Sammy Herslip, with Brokers 12.

Only students that have previously signed up for backpack buddies will receive a bag.

But now the United Way is also trying to provide meals for the families of those students as well.

"Based on the emerging needs just trying to focus on what the community need right now we are also hosting a emergency food drive," said Tinnes.

The donations from the food drive will go to helping the parents and siblings of students in the Backpack Buddies program.

To donate to the food drive drop off goods at the The Souris Valley United Way.