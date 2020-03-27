Souris Valley United Way activates Emergency Response Fund

The Souris Valley United Way is doing its part to help out people in the community impacted by changes due to COVID-19.

The non-profit organization recently announced that it is activating its Souris Valley United Way Emergency Response Fund to help other nonprofits in the Minot community.

They say they accept monetary donations of any amount, and will match amounts $10 or more dollar for dollar up to $20,000 dollars.

United Way executive director Rich Berg says he is excited to get some help out to people in the community.

“Our United Way has been able to put me in a position and our board and other staff in a position of reaching out and being creative. So it is a big thing for all of us, but the bigger thing is how it’s going to reach out and help out people that are really struggling right now,” Berg said.

Berg says the United Way is working with the Community Area Foundation to make sure the money is spread amongst non-profits.

To find more information on how to donate and apply for aid visit the Souris Valley United Way website.

