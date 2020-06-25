Souris Valley Animal Shelter leadership to lead national roundtables

Leadership with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter will have the opportunity to give a presentation about their work with Minot Air Force Base in a national roundtable discussion.

The National Humane Society chose the local non-profit to give the talk at the annual Animal Care Expo.

Shelter Director Shelbi Waters said they are the first to present on emergency housing and what a partnership with military bases looks like in practice.

They have a contract with the base to temporarily takes in animals that have been neglected or in cases of short-term deployment.

“The fact that we're able to offer our services and engage in a partnership, essentially with the base, it’s really fun. It's really exciting, and it’s taken so much work that the recognition piece has been very uplifting for me and my team,” said Walters.

The roundtable will be held virtually July 22 – 24.