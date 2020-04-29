Some travelers say their travel insurance isn't covering cancelled trips due to Covid-19

With flight prices substantially lower, many travelers are taking advantage of discounts, but what happens to their investment if they can’t take the trip because of Covid-19?

Some travelers say their flight insurance doesn't cover the pandemic.

Travelers who purchased standard travel insurance say their trips were not refunded following stay-at-home orders.

However, travel agents say there are different levels of insurance and reading the fine print is important.

Lawmakers have found that many insurance companies are excluded from offering pandemic-related relief at this time.

