Some restaurants delay reopening to prepare new procedures

While many restaurants and bars opened up on May 1st, there were a few who decided to wait, like The CraftCade in Bismarck.

Managing staff at The CraftCade said they wish they could have opened on the first but didn't want to rush important preparations.

The arcade and bar removed bar stools, spaced out games and placed paper towels and sanitizer at every game for people to use on the stations.

"Mondays are much slower, and that's another reason why wanted to start on Monday. We thought if we open on a Friday, it might be tougher for us to manage and keep our occupancy and so having Monday be our roll out just helps us figure out a lot quicker if we missed something," said The CarftCade Managing Partner, James Eastin.

The CraftCade reduced its capacity by 60 percent only allowing 50 people in the building at one time and has decided to close early Monday-Thursday and Sundays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m.