Solheim gym teacher pounding the pavement again

Last week we told you about Solheim gym teacher Mike Porter who was pounding the pavement in hopes of catching a glimpse of some of his students.

Wednesday, Mr. Porter was at it again, this time biking through the Solheim neighborhoods.

And as you can see, he’s dressed as SpongeBob. It’s part of a bet he had made with his fifth graders.

"Every year the fifth grade class challenges me with their Kids Healthy hearts. We do fundraising. Their goal was $8,000. We raised over $8,000. So I put on the costume and I wear it for the day," explains Porter.

Solheim principal Shelly Swanson joined Porter for part of the bike ride Wednesday.