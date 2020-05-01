Solheim gym teacher hits the streets to see students

One thing that we’ve heard time and time again since the coronavirus forced classes to be moved online is that teachers miss their kids. One Bismarck elementary gym teacher is pounding the pavement, hoping to catch a glimpse of his students.

Mike Porter misses his students.

“I high five 250 kids a day. I miss that,” said Porter.

So, the Solheim elementary gym teacher has taken to the streets. He’s walking through his students’ neighborhoods, hoping to see as many kids as he can.

“I haven’t seen them since everything went COVID-19. I miss them,” said Porter.

He’s even seen a few of his fellow teachers.

“Mrs. Ebertz, Mrs. Bachmeier and Mrs. Shetler,” he said.

He’s covering a lot of ground.

“I’m five to six miles a day with my walks.”

And he is setting a good example for his students.

“They get to see me out being active.”

Mr. Porter is sharing his route via Facebook live.

“I do the Facebook live to let them know where I’m at,” he explained.

And he is taking pictures of the students he sees. He plans to put those photos together in a slide show to share a little Solheim love with his Solheim Cougar family.

Mr. Porter said he’s a little sore after walking for four and a half hours yesterday. But, he said sore muscles won’t keep him from getting back out there and seeing more students.

