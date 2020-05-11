Solheim families surprise P.E. teacher with parade

More than a hundred cars filled with Solheim elementary families paraded down a north Bismarck street this evening.

They wanted to show their appreciation for their P.E. teacher, Mike Porter.

Porter has spent hours walking and biking through all the Solheim neighborhoods, trying to see all his students and check in on their distance learning.

Brandy Currie organized the parade and never imagined so many people would take part.

"I am amazed. It’s beautiful. I have tears," says Currie.

Porter says he was completely surprised to see so many Solheim families and he admits, he may have gotten a little teary eyed.

