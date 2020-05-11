'Soft opening' of schools

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an Executive Order that opens school facilities for summer school and other activities.

These activities include summer school, Head Start programs, and standardized testing which more than 1,100 people had been waiting to take.

The governor calls it a “soft opening” for schools, and it will take in effect on June 1 for on-site services to open. The governor pushing the importance of schools in the reopening process.

"Testing going forward is going to be how we get people back into schools and back into other things that we do whether it's K-12 or higher ed, that involve lots of people together. Testing is key to that," Burgum said.

In the meantime, from May 15 through the 31st, schools will be open so that students and parents can drop off laptops and other distance learning devices.

The June openings must follow the CDC guidelines, and they will be moving forward in tandem with the rules of day care facilities. With 165 daycare facilities being shut down through this pandemic, schools have been opened as a possible backup.

And with the June 1 openings, the person capacity for a classroom is increased from 10 to 15. That rule also applying to day cares.

“Our goal remains the same. Protect the health and wellbeing of children, family and childcare workers to help ensure that health, safety and lifeline workers can continue to serve the community and the state because this essential workforce support, we need to make sure they have their essential childcare in place,” Burgum said.

