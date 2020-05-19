Social workers discuss impact of COVID-19

Minot State Associate Professor of Social Work Lacey Corneliusen says she sees similarities between adapting to COVID-19 and social work situations.

She said that while the pandemic is something that our society can't control, we can manage our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors around it in order to make the best of the situation.

"Social work in general is a very unpredictable field, and you have to really be prepared," said Corneliusen.

Corneliusen added that it's important to keep connections with people for your mental health, as humans are social beings.

