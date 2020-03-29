Social distancing church parade

English Lutheran Church in Medina found a creative way to connect with members of the community delivering 'drive-by smiles'.

The church held a parade Sunday morning so people know that the town of 300 are in this together.

"Some of the people were blowing kisses at us as we were driving by and so it was very emotional. There were tears, there was laughter, there was a lot of smiling...it was just very powerful," said English Lutheran Church Pastor, Lynn Schultz.

Pastor Schultz says the parade was so popular, they drove through every street again. She says if anyone has cabin fever they can also join the daily community coffee meetings on Zoom.

