Social distancing at the barn

The coronavirus has forced a local horse boarding ranch to cancel all lessons for now, but the owner of Harmony Stables says they are finding new ways to interact with customers while practicing social distancing.

"It's a lot of stress on in our lives right now. A lot of us have unanswered questions. The environment out here stays pretty stable and it's pretty, it's pretty relaxed," said Harmony Stables owner, Cherie Sanstead.

Sanstead says her business has gone through similar quarantining experiences with an equine virus that helped emphasized the message for people to social distance in the barns during COVID-19.