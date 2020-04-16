Social Distancing at the Assumption Abbey

Social distancing is life-changing for many of us. Not leaving our homes, seeing our friends and shaking hands is difficult for most people. But for the monks at the Assumption Abbey, social distancing is nothing new. And it’s given them even more time to reflect and pray.

The routine for the monks at the Assumption Abbey hasn’t changed in centuries. Each day begins with prayer and ends with Mass and prayer. Social distancing guidelines have not changed that. But the guidelines have changed the visitor policies.

“We don’t have guests at meals, normally we would. We don’t have guests for prayer services or Mass, so that’s a little unusual,” says Abbot Daniel Maloney.

The gift shop is closed, and tours of the Abbey have been canceled.

“We still gather together for prayer and meals and for recreation,” he adds.

Cooks are still allowed in the building, but they keep their social distance from the monks.

“It’s pretty quiet,” he says.

But that quiet gives these men more time for prayer.

“We pray together about five times a day. Monks are expected to spend a half hour to an hour in private prayer each day,” says Abbot Maloney.

And these days those prayers include prayers for an end to the coronavirus.

The monks have limited their travel. Appointments and errands to places like Bismarck and Dickinson have been put on hold as much as possible. One priest at the Abbey is in charge of the parishes in Richardton, Gladstone, and St. Stephens, but since those parish masses have been canceled, he is able to stay at the Abbey all week.

