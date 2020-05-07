Smithfield meat processing plant partial reopening today

The Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, SD will resume partial operations today after receiving confirmation from the CDC and USDA that it's in compliance with health guidelines.

In early April, the facility became the hotspot in the nation with more than 800 employees testing positive for corona-virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited the plant and provided detailed recommendations to keep employees safe. They included social distancing, sanitation guidelines and providing flexible sick leave for employees.

However, Sioux Falls mayor, Paul TenHaken, says more testing is needed.

"When we look at the downward trends and number of positives, that's only as good as the number of tests you are running...I want to push more testing among our first responders and front line employees," said Tenhaken.

The company hopes to resume full operations by the end of the month.