Smithfield Foods closes Sioux Falls plant amid COVID-19 outbreak

One food packaging plant in South Dakota is now considered the fourth largest hot spot in the United States for COVID-19 Cases.

Smithfield Foods announced Sunday it will close its Sioux Falls facility until further notice.

The closure comes after state health officials confirmed over 200 COVID-19 cases are related to the plant, most of which involved Smithfield employees.

Gov. Kristi Noem and the Sioux Falls mayor recommended Saturday the plant close for two weeks to give the company and health officials time to get the outbreak under control.