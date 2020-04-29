Smaller meat processors say they have a leg up in avoiding virus outbreaks

Smaller, local meat processors say they have an advantage when it comes to health and safety during the pandemic compared to larger facilities.

Owner of M & W Beef Packers Incorporated in Mandan said his business has been impacted by COVID-19 and has made necessary health and safety changes.

Employees at M & W Beef Packers are following strict health safety measures.

Owner Steven Moore says having a staff of six helps with social distancing and preventing an outbreak.

"We don't have lines like you'll see at a Smithfield or a Swift or somewhere like that. So, production is: one guy will be here and normally anyways somebody's about six feet away," said owner and CEO of M & W Beef Packers Steve Moore.

President Donald Trump made the call to keep meat processors across the U.S. open.

Moore said he likes the idea, but doesn't know how it will work.

"If you have 3,000 employees and 1,000 of them are sick, 1,000 of them are quarantined-- you have 1,000. What can you produce?" asked Moore.

Moore's business has been operating through the pandemic and has felt its weight in loss of sales.

"When it first hit it was tough. I was down about 75% at one point," said Moore.

M and W was forced to furlough five of his 11 employees.

On top of that, securing meat from suppliers has become an issue.

"It's coming in from my same, normal sources. But, they don't have hardly anything to sell me," said Moore.

If the worst were to happen and one of M and W's employees tests positive for COVID-19, Moore has a plan in place.

"All employees will be tested. The entire plant will shut down for a deep cleaning again," said Moore.

Moore said once all the results come back, the plant will quarantine and shut down for two weeks if need be.if we need to quarantine for two weeks, all of us, then the plant is closed for two weeks."

Moore said he plans to hire back the employees that have been furlough when business picks back up.

