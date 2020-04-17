Small restaurants in a small city

Businesses that have been closed by Governor Burgum's executive order now have to wait until at least the end of the month to reopen.

It's no secret that small business across America are facing a difficult time during the pandemic. However, operating local businesses in small towns comes with extra added challenges.

The city of McClusky has just under 400 people, meaning little traffic comes through here... even before the coronavirus shutdown. Lynn Meserole, the owner of Random Roadhouse has worked in the restaurant industry his whole life.

"I wanted to bring fresh food to town," said Meserole.

He also brought his contracting skills to the city by reconstructing a building from 1899, where the Random Roadhouse now sits. Although take-out orders have dropped by more than 35 percent, Meserole says it's the small town generosity that keeps him pouring.

"Thankfully...for the support of how community, they have supported us completely through all of this and without the community and the city of McClusky, we wouldn't have made it," said Meserole.

Residents say without their hometown restaurant, it would feel like losing a family member.

"In a small town, people do come together, especially with this coronavirus going on, like we're all helping each other out," said Savannah Rhodes from McClusky.

Meserole says he will continue to buy local, North Dakota products for his restaurant so other businesses can pay it forward.