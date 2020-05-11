Small businesses reopened but don’t have as many customers

Businesses are gradually returning to their regular schedules, but not at the rate owners say they're used to.

Businesses like Ground Round have experienced a slowdown in business due to the dine-in restrictions from the governor.

Manager Courtney Pfeifer says during that time they experienced a typical days’ worth of business throughout an entire week.

Now that they've reopened, she says customers are slowly making their way back into the establishment.

Ground Round's dining room is now open but it's nowhere near as busy as it was before coronavirus shut it down. Pfeifer had high hopes for when closures were lifted.

"Everybody was just so excited like, 'when are you going to reopen? When are you going to reopen?' In your heart, you really felt like, 'oh my gosh, you know, we're going to be flooded with people.' But, in reality that's not what happened," Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer and her team geared up, followed precautions and got set for a wave of customers. But, the reality has been steady yet uncertain.

"It's just going to be a slow start for everyone each week. There's nothing to gauge off of," Pfeifer said.

Other restaurants are experiencing similar scenarios.

"Bismarck, Mandan residents have been slowly coming out and supporting businesses. It seems like a little bit more each day," said Bismarck-Mandan Chamber Economic Development Association President Brian Ritter.

However, the future economic impacts of COVID-19 on small businesses remains unknown.

"The long term effects of people being laid off or furloughed in terms of what that means for their willingness to spend with businesses of any size-- that's yet to be seen," Ritter said.

Pfeifer and Ritter agree current consumer willingness shows a cautious optimism for small businesses.

Pfeifer and Ritter say one of the biggest challenges for Ground Round and other businesses before reopening was meeting health safety requirements.Now that dining rooms are open, they say getting staff back on normal schedules is another hurdle.

