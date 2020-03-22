Small businesses adjusting to the times

Dakota Nuts N Candy is a local small business that is adjusting to the times. To meet people's concerns they're offering curbside service and delivery from the store. The owner says multiple customers have called this week and ordered $100 worth of their favorites.

"It's been really humbling, satisfying and makes me feel really grateful for the clientele we have. A lot of people are reaching out even though they may not need it right now, but they're reaching out and placing orders to say 'hey we're making sure that you're staying in business. We want to make sure that you're here in the fall and the Christmas-time again. it's been really nice. " said owner, Michael Iken.

​Iken says he's done a little better than average this week in sales.