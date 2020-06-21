Small South Dakota town welcomes new Dollar General store

Dollar General stores are popping up in small towns across the country. Dollar General already has more than 16,000 stores in 46 states and this year, they plan to open 1,000 new stores, including several in the Dakotas. While many communities have resisted the chain store, residents of Lemmon, S.D. are welcoming it.

"Any business that wants to move into town, every door front we can open, is somewhere else people can shop. The Dollar General is just one more reason people not to have to go to Bismarck to shop or to Rapid City to shop, or to Dickinson," said Lemmon mayor, Neal Pinnow.

The Dollar General in Lemmon is expected to be open later this summer.