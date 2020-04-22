Small Business Saturday goes virtual this weekend

It's a tough time for small businesses. However, people are doing what they can to garner local support.

Community trades are rallying together to host a virtual "Small Business Saturday."

"Out of Town" boutique owner Brooke Leno created the event as a way for business owners and patrons to connect. Participating businesses will share information on what they're offering through a special website.

"We can just keep people excited-- keep them excited about our new products, about all the things that our local businesses still have to offer even though some of them are closed," says Event Organizer Brooke Leno.

For now, you can visit the Facebook page "Virtual Small Business Saturday" for more information or to add your business to the list of participants.

The event will take place all day Saturday through this link: https://nd-virtual-small-business-saturday.eventcreate.com

