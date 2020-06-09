Sloulin Airport transformation will soon begin

As Williston and the surrounding communities continue to grow, so does the number of calls for emergency services.

That’s why the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center is moving from the law enforcement building to the former Sloulin Field International Airport terminal.

Last year, Williston’s dispatch center received around 84,000 calls. To compare, Grand Forks receives about 85,000 calls a year, and Bismarck gets 90,000 with twice the number of employees. The bigger space in Williston will allow the center to hire more staff to handle the calls for service.

City of Williston Administrator David Tuan said: “It makes good use of a building that would’ve otherwise maybe sat their empty for a period of time. So, we’re in there right now doing some design work, and about ready to get some construction started in a few weeks. Folks will see that construction activity intensify in the area.”

The City of Williston and Williams County are working together to have the center up and running by summer of 2021.

