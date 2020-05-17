Sleepy Hollow opening class enrollment Wednesday

Sleepy Hollow isn't letting the pandemic get in the way of keeping its audience entertained.

If you're a fan of its productions or a student looking to join performing arts classes, the show will go on.

Classes will resume online starting June 1st. Staff plans to reevaluate their situation on July 5th to decide how they will handle their performances.

They will be incorporating state and government health safety requirements.

"We want to keep some sort of creativity and theatrical experience for the kids. They're hungry for it, and we want to provide the best situation for them while remaining as safe as possible," said Sleepy Hollow Artistic Director Job Ethan Christenson.

Sleepy Hollow will open class enrollment Wednesday.

To sign up, you can visit shtap.org