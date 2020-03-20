Sky Dancer Casino temporarily ceasing operations amid virus concerns

The Sky Dancer Casino & Resort in Belcourt is the latest casino to halt operations amid concerns over public health, according to Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure.

The declaration, which went into effect as of 8 p.m. Friday, comes in the wake of news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in nearby Pierce County.

According to a declaration signed by the tribe, they have been preparing for the closure since March 16.

Azure tells Your News Leader it was a tough decision, but the presumed positive case in Pierce County and the recent uptick in cases made it the right decision.

Essential government employees who require housing in the casino’s hotel will still have access.

According to the announcement, human resources and benefits workers are compiling options for employees and will provide that information to them soon.

The 4Bears Casino & Lodge in New Town ceased operations Thursday amid similar concerns.

