Sky Dancer Casino precautionary measures amid virus concerns

Sky Dancer Casino is implementing some precautionary measures in the wake of the growing concerns over COVID-19.

The casino will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. every day for deep cleaning and disinfecting. Crews will target machines and high-traffic areas.

The casino is suspending its bus program until further notice.

Sky Dancer will not offer a buffet or salad bar, but will continue serving menu orders.

The casino will make gloves available for customers to use.

They said they will continue to monitor the CDC and the North Dakota Department of Health for updates.

