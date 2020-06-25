Sinkhole prompts temporary road closure in Minot

A northwest Minot intersection is closed off after a collapsing storm sewer created a sinkhole, according to the city.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, the sinkhole occurred at the intersection of 6th Street and 1st Avenue NW.

The city says northbound traffic at that intersection will detour east on Central Avenue W, while southbound traffic will detour west on 2nd Avenue NW.

Crews will work to repair the sinkhole Friday. The city encourages motorists to allow extra time for Friday commutes.