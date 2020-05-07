Sidney schools serve 500 to-go meals a day

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock gave schools across the state freedom to choose between opening back up or continuing social distance learning until the end of May.

Sidney Public Schools decided to continue providing online classes and serving to-go meals using a federal summer lunch program.

Food Service employees serve 500 meals a day; one lunch and one breakfast for any child ages 0 to 18.

Sidney Public Schools Food Service Director Pam Radke said: “Just knowing the kids that come here. I’m very conscious of ones that desperately need the food, in real need of the food. And it’s wonderful, it’s nice to be able to feed them all and it’s nice to be able to get to see them because they’re not in school anymore.”

Meals are served at the middle school, high school, and the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County. A lot of the families show up five days a week.

Mother of three Leann Leafty stated, “It’s been kind of crazy to have them all at home, and when you’re used to them having lunch at school, it helps a lot with groceries.”

The district will serve meals until May 29, and then the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County will take it over for the summer.

Radke says the community is very supportive of the program. When they’ve been short on supplies and can’t find specific grocery items at the store, people have just shown up with deliveries of things like brown paper bags and Ziploc baggies.

