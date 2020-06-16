Sidney Police trying to locate 11-year-old boy

An 11-year-old boy from Sidney, Mont., was reported as being missing late Monday night.

The reporting party told police that Collin Gillespie left his home Monday at about 2:45 p.m., and was last seen by friends at 6:40 p.m.

Collin is a Type 1 Diabetic, and was due to take insulin that evening at 7 p.m.

Law Enforcement says Collin is about 5’3”, 110 lbs., and has dark brown to black hair.

He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and no shoes.

Officers say if you’ve seen Collin or know where he might be, call the Sidney Police Department at (406) 433-2210 or call 9-1-1.

Image courtesy: Sidney Police Dept.

