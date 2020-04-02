Sheriff’s Department says two homemade explosives were discovered in Bismarck home

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they located two improvised explosive devices in a home on Mulberry Lane in Bismarck Wednesday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a possible bomb in a residence.

The Department says that a service worker discovered the suspicious objects while on the job renovating the recently purchased home.

Major Jim Hulm says the original owner of the home is in custody for other charges and the residence had been empty.

The Bismarck bomb squad detonated the two homemade explosives on scene.

Hulm says he is unsure if anyone will be charged at this time.

