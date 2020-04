The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding the person who shot a horse in Antelope.

In a Facebook post, the department says the horse was fatally shot between April 16 and 18.

The incident happened one mile east of Antelope.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheridan County Sheriffs Office at 406-765-1200 or Crimestoppers at 406-765-3555.