Shelters take steps to maintain social distancing

The spread of COVID-19 is changing the way homeless shelters care for clients.

The Minot Area Men's Winter Refuge stopped taking in new clients weeks ago for the safety of their current residents and staff, and now this past weekend they made another key decision.

“At this time, with the COVID- 19, for safety reasons, we decided to transition our residents into hotel rooms rather than keeping the shelter open,” Mike Zimmer, executive director of the men’s shelter told Your News Leader.

The shelter is usually open from November through the end of April but that too has changed.

"We are going to end up closing and ending our season a couple weeks early," said Zimmer.

The Minot YWCA, which shelters women and children, has also made adjustments.

"We are cleaning a lot more we are screening clients when they come in," said Meghan von Behren, YWCA Executive Director said.

Monday they announced another new policy to maintain social distancing and prevent clients from contracting and spreading the disease.

"We are doing hotel vouchers. One of the main reasons we are doing that is social distancing is a big way to stop the spread of COVID-19, and in our current shelter, we can’t social distance. We just don't have space," von Behren said.

In times of economic struggle, the homeless population increases.

Von Behren said these last few weeks she has received more calls than usual from people needing help.

“Honestly I get 3 to five calls every day with someone asking if we have room and availability because they are now homeless and usually on a normal week it maybe theee,” von Behren told Your News Leader.

The new hotel voucher program will allow the shelter to help more clients.