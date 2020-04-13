Sewing masks for Sanford health

The need for masks for health care providers has created a surge in the number of community members coming together to make those masks.

Sanford Health representatives say they are confident their supply of face masks is good for now, but the hospital is planning for the future just in case they need them.

Danielle Richter is surging ahead in her quest to make face masks. The owner of Get Loose Stretch Therapy spends hours sewing because she has passion to help people.

"I help people for a living in my regular job and so to be able to, to help people in another way, while I can't do that, it is actually helping me kind of get through some of these rough times," said Richter.

Her contributions are not going unnoticed.

Richter said: "She asked if I would be willing to help out in making mask and donating them for the Sanford Foundation and I said of course. So we've been making them for them and I'll continue to as long as they need them."

Sanford health says thank you.

Sanford Health Senior Community Relations Specialist Weston Dressler said, "We're really just gracious for the support that people around Bismarck, Mandan, and really all across North Dakota that have come together, found ways to help, help the health care staff and help our communities and that's what this is all about."

Sanford say these homemade mask can serve as source control, limiting the transmission of the virus from asymptomatic carriers, helping protect those around them.

If you would like to donate mask or cleaning supplies and can do so at these locations:

Bismarck

o Donations can be dropped off at First International Bank & Trust, 1601 N. 12th Street in Bismarck from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dickinson

o Donations can be dropped off at Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, 2615 Fairway Street, Dickinson.

Minot

o Donations can be dropped off at Sanford Health Highway 2 Clinic, 801 21st Ave. SE, Minot.

