Several quarantined Trinity employees tested for COVID-19; all negative

Several Trinity Health employees who were put under a two-week quarantine last week were tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, according to Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan.

Schwan says several met the guidelines for testing, but as of shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, all individuals tested negative for the disease.

On Friday Trinity announced that 40 employees were put under quarantine after possibly being exposed to a patient who tested positive.

Trinity says that they moved personnel and equipment around to ensure continuity of care while the impacted staff members serve their quarantine.

Trinity could not say exactly how many employees were tested.