Senior home works to keep residents active

Senior living facilities have had to get creative to find ways of occupying their residents with social distancing recommendations in effect.

At the Wellington in Minot, the staff has been putting together word searches and trivia games.

Each resident has the opportunity to score points for their floor and win prizes.

Executive Director Dawn Anderson said they are doing everything they can to keep their spirits up during this time.

"We're trying to just spend more time with residents on an individual basis, because we know it gets kinds of depressing to be in an apartment all by themselves, and then we also have made available FaceTime and Skype so that they are able to communicate with their family as well,” Anderson said.

The Wellington, like many other senior living facilities, has eliminated group activities as well as visitations.

