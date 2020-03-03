Senators sponsor bill to stop illegal immigrants from getting driver's licenses

U.S. Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota co-sponsored a bill they hope will stop states from allowing illegal immigrants to get their driver’s licenses.

Sanctuary cities have laws that tend to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution, despite federal immigration laws.

The Stop Green-Lighting Driver’s Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act would block states with sanctuary cities from receiving Department of Justice grants and federal funding if they knowingly license undocumented immigrants to drive.

“States granting licenses to illegal immigrants undermine our immigration laws and threaten public safety,” said Cramer. “Our legislation imposes real consequences on states which ignore federal law but still take millions in federal funds. It’s a commonsense step toward making America more safe.”

Even though North Dakota and Montana are not one of the 14 states that contain sanctuary cities, Daines says they are still affected.

“I think any Montanan or North Dakotan knows that if you’re driving along the interstate or highways, you’ll see plates from California, Oregon, New York. Once these illegal immigrants have a driver’s license, they’re free to travel anywhere they want, and that is why I believe we need to come down hard on these states that promote basically these open-border policies. It’s dangerous to our communities,” said Daines.

Daines says he will be pushing to soon get a hearing on the proposed legislation.