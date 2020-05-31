Senator Hoeven's statement about Saturday night protests

Senator John Hoeven released the following statement after protests in Fargo turned violent Saturday night:

“The Constitution guarantees Americans with the right to peacefully protest. At the same time, our nation is founded on the rule of law and we must protect lives and property. It’s unfortunate that the protests last night turned violent.

We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Mahoney and other local officials, Governor Burgum and law enforcement to protect lives and prevent further violence.

Our nation needs to come together and heal its divisions. We need to respect one another, find ways to stop the violence and build a brighter future for all Americans.”