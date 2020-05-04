Senate reconvenes in D.C. while the House of Representatives stays home

The Senate is reconvening in Washington Monday, but the House of Representatives won't be there.

These decisions may stray from what many would've expected.

The House came back to vote in-person just a week and a half ago, but now won't be reconvening in D.C.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Capitol physician gave them guidance to not return.

Senators said, however, they were taking extra caution during the pandemic, establishing emergency voting protocols so they didn't have to show up in-person.

Monday they're reconvening without prior testing, but with masks, social distancing and most of their staff working from home.

"I look forward to returning to Washington and conducting our duties in the Senate, including working on the next phase of the COVID-19 legislative response," said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D in a statement.

“One mayor of one city in the entire country can't shut down Congress...and they can't, and they shouldn't, and nobody should have that much power. And they need to figure out a way to get us back," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. Armstrong added D.C.’s mayor's shutdown should not stop congressional duties.

He said they used protocol in late April that shows they can safely vote in-person.

The House has established a bipartisan task force in an attempt to conduct business virtually for the time being.