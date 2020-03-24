Sen. Cramer faces backlash after tweet using "unacceptable" word

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is facing some criticism after using a derogatory term for people with mental disabilities.

He was tweeting in response to a Daily Caller video featuring Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cramer says he was trying to say that Pelosi is ridiculous.

"I was literally typing with my thumbs 'she's ridiculous' and I sent it. Of course, when I saw what I posted I deleted it," Cramer told Inforum. A spokesman referred us to his comments in that article when we asked for comment.

"A few minutes later I went in and was doing another tweet, retweeting one of the president's tweets, and I saw it," Cramer said. "I thought 'what the hell' and deleted it."

"Calling her ridiculous, that's one thing," Cramer said, "but [the word he used], that's not acceptable.”

State Democrats are calling foul.

"The use of this word is hurtful, completely disrespectful, and there is no way that it was a mistake,” said Kylie Oversen, D-NPL Party chairwoman. “Either he used it intentionally or it is a word the senator uses often enough that his phone has it saved. It is entirely unacceptable for anyone, let alone an elected official, to use this word in any context."