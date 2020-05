An 18-wheeler semi flipped on its side on 4th Avenue NW in Minot, near the Highway 83 bypass Friday afternoon.

Fire and ambulance services are responding to the scene, as well as a tow service to try to right the vehicle.

It’s unclear at this time how the accident happened or if anyone was hurt.

The semi appears to have been carrying asphalt at the time of the accident, some of which spilled out.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.