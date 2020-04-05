Second victim dies in crash with Minot fugitive in Milwaukee

The second person in an accident Friday morning in Milwaukee with a fugitive from a Minot homicide case has died, according to Milwaukee Police.

Milwaukee Police tell Your News Leader a 23-year-old man who was critically injured in the crash succumbed to his injuries shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say U.S. Marshals were pursuing a suspect in a homicide case in Minot when the suspect disregarded a red light and collided with another vehicle.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman in the crash was pronounced dead Friday, and the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals and Minot Police later confirmed that 27-year-old Donald Lee Cooper, Jr., is in custody in Milwaukee.

Police say criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Cooper and two other men already in custody in Minot were charged in the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.

