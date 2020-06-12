Second suspect sentenced in January murder in Minot

A judge ordered one of the men charged in the January killing of Dominick Stephens in Minot to 20 years in prison.

The courts sentenced 25-year-old Michael Dennis II to 40 years, with 20 suspended, on a AA-felony charge of accomplice to murder, and the maximum 20 years on an A-felony charge of attempted murder.

Dennis will also serve five years of probation.

The sentences will run concurrent, according to the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office. The judge has yet to sign off on the formal judgment.

The courts dismissed C-felony charges of reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

Prosecutors charged Dennis and two other men, 22-year-old Marcus Lee and 27-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., in the January 12 shooting death of the 29-year-ol dStephens in north Minot.

The courts ordered Lee to serve 15 years after he struck a plea deal.

Cooper remains in custody in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on a series of charges, after causing a crash in April, that took the lives of two people, while fleeing from U.S. Marshals.

