Second suspect changes plea in Minot murder investigation

One of the suspects charged in a Minot homicide investigation pleaded guilty in district court in Minot.

On Wednesday, 24-year old Michael Lamart Dennis II pleaded guilty to a AA-felony charge of accomplice to murder, and a class-A felony charge of attempted murder.

Judge Gary Lee ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

Dennis will be sentenced June 12.

The sentences would run concurrent, though Dennis would have serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

He faces the chance of life in prison on the AA-felony charge.

Two other C-felony charges, reckless endangerment and terrorizing, were dismissed.

Three other people are currently in custody in the investigation into the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.

In January, 22-year-old Marcus Lee is in custody and pleaded out to a lesser charge.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Donald Cooper is currently in custody in Milwaukee following a high-speed chase and fatal crash earlier this month.

Also, 30-year-old Sheridan Simms is in custody in Minot on charges she helped Cooper flee the state.