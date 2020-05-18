Second-cent sales tax, retaining wall, Interim City Manager salary on Minot council agenda

Minot's leaders will discuss the best ways to handle pressing city decisions at Monday night’s city council meeting.

On the agenda, approving language to renew the second penny sales tax which helps to fund Community Facilities and the NAWS Flood Control project, also approving a motion to pay a contractor for concrete bought earlier this year for a retaining wall the city recently decided to postpone.

They will also discuss a pay increase for finance advisor David Lakefield, who will be acting as an interim city manager, and a U.S. Census update.

You can find the full agenda attached to this story.

