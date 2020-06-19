Second COVID-19 mass testing event at North Dakota State Fairgrounds

The North Dakota National Guard returned to Minot to help administer COVID-19 tests to members of the community.

As many as 1,000 people could be tested Friday in the second wave of mass COVID-19 testing being done by the North Dakota National Guard, State Health Department and First District health Unit.

The drive through testing site operated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and allowed anyone over the the age of 12 to test for the virus.

Executive Officer with First District Health Unit Lisa Clute said health officials have already scheduled a third mass testing event for COVID-19 for later this month during evening hours to give more people the opportunity to be tested.

"We are hearing you community that you want evening tests available and we're working hard to do that. We're hoping that the evening hours allow for more people the opportunity to be tested," said Clute.

Unlike earlier testing operations, those who tested on Friday will not have to quarantine until after the receive their results.

In an effort to expand testing, the next mass testing event will be held at the fairgrounds next Friday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

