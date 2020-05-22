Search turns up drugs, weapons, stolen trailer in Stanley

STANLEY, N.D. - A Stanley man faces more than a dozen felony charges after investigators say a search warrant turned up illegal drugs, weapons, body armor, explosive targets, and a stolen trailer.
Prosecutors have charged 46-year-old Troy Wichterman with 13 C-felony charges and one A-misdemeanor charge, according to district court records.
According to the criminal affidavit, Mountrail County deputies executed a search warrant at Wichterman’s residence Thursday.
Investigators say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with five firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, and Tannerite explosive targets.
Investigators say Wichterman is not allowed to possess firearms due to a court order.
Court records indicate that deputies also found three homemade silencers and parts to make silencers, and a Terry pat search of Wichterman’s body revealed a pair of brass knuckles.
The search also revealed a stolen enclosed trailer valued at $7,000, according to the affidavit.
Wichterman remains in custody in the Mountrail County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond. He’ll be arraigned June 25.