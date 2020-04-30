Schuh’s bond set at $500,000 in attempted murder case

A Burleigh County judge set bond for a 24-year-old man charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Mason Schuh is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Bismarck Police arrested Schuh Wednesday night at a residence in North Bismarck, after receiving a tip he was there.

Schuh is accused of shooting at three victims in their vehicle on the 1600 block of Burnt Boat road on Friday.

Court Documents says the victims were members of a rival gang.

Co-defendant, 18-year-old Albert Crews was the driver of the vehicle Schuh was in. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The attempted murder charge is a Class A felony and carries a maximum 20 years in prison.

