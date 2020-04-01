School secretary records hilarious morning announcements

Distance learning started in Bismarck Public Schools on Monday. Kids are learning online, from their homes. While it is a big change in routine, and many kids say they miss their classmates and their teachers, there is one thing that remains the same for students at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary School: the morning announcements. It’s a little bit of normal for students, during a time that is anything but normal.

Each morning, students at Dorothy Moses Elementary get a new video from their beloved secretary, Kristin Meidinger. She’s been recording her morning announcements in some pretty creative videos.

The announcements are similar to what students would hear in school but now, they get a face to go with the voice.

“I’m not used to being in front of the camera, but it’s been a lot of fun. I can be silly and goofy and it’s okay,” said Meidinger.

Meidinger shares birthday shout outs, a weekly calming technique, a joke of the day and a fun fact.

Meidinger and her dog Maggie spend about an hour making the videos each day. She says if her five-minute morning announcements can make one kid smile, then it is time well spent.

“We’re all in this together. Everything is going to be okay,” she said.

Meidinger says she has her own kids, both teenagers, watch the videos before she shares them with her students. She says if she can make them laugh, she knows she did a good job.