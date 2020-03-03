School bus cameras for Minot Public Schools

The Bismarck School District announced Monday that they would begin installing cameras on school buses for student safety.

Minot Public Schools has had cameras on their buses for more than two decades.

Minot Public Schools currently has four cameras installed on regular and Special Education school buses.

Two cameras are located on the inside of the bus, which record both sound and video, and the remaining two cameras are on the outside of the bus monitoring traffic.

Minot Public Scool Director of Transportation Barry Brooks says the cameras are installed for student safety on and off the bus.

“On the outside of the bus in the event, when the stop sign is extended and the red lights are on, oncoming traffic is supposed to stop and traffic behind the bus is supposed to stop. And if for some reason they don't do that, then this camera right here will record the license tag number, and a description of the vehicle,” said Brooks.

The school says the cameras are addressed in the student handbook, and that any footage not pulled and archived is later taped over.